LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is currently going on in Lee County.

Coroner Carolyn Green said one person has died following a high speed chase near Tupelo.

Green said she was called to the hospital around 1:30 on Saturday morning.

She is not releasing any other information on the victim at this time.

The body has been transported to Pearl for an autopsy.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation.