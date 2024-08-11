Death investigation underway in Columbus

Law enforcement and the Lowndes County Coroner's Office were notified that a body was found near Moores Creek Road and the Riverwalk.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation is underway in Columbus.

Officials were on the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.

WCBI will bring you more updates as they become available.

