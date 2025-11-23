Decreasing Clouds and Comfortable Temps For Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A cooler Sunday is in store as highs only reach the low 70s. Rain chances ramp up to start next week!

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase as we go through the night to mostly cloudy skies by Sunday morning! Lows will drop down to 49 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies will stay around during the morning hours before they decrease in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than what we have felt for most of this week as we reach only to the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A warm front will enter in our area Monday night. This will start the beginning of our rain and storm chances for late Monday through early Wednesday.