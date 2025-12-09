Decreasing Clouds and Cool For Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cloudy and cool for most of the day before clouds clear up heading into tonight. Windy conditions expected for Wednesday!

TODAY: Clouds will struggle to break free until the late afternoon hours. Not expecting rain with these clouds but temperatures will struggle to break into the low 50s.

TONIGHT: As the clouds clear away temperatures will drop as well down into the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A dry cold front will push through the area on Wednesday. Very small chance for rain, but windy conditions are expected as this front moves through, with wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph.