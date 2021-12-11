Deer season is here and causing collisions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – ‘Tis the season – to watch our for deer, and we’re not talking about Rudolph.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there are around 3,700 deer collisions in the state every year. So far, this year 1,915 crashes have been reported.

Deer season peaks from October through January, but deer can run on or near roadways at any time of the year.

Bob’s Paint and Auto in Columbus have had cars in the shop over the last several weeks for repairs from deer collisions.

The manager says drivers are encountering them during all times of the day.

“Early morning, late in the evening, but even in the middle of the day, so you always have to be attentive and aware. Yeah, there is a higher increase in the early morning and late evening. be defensive, wear your seatbelt,” said Robert Cooper, Bob’s Paint and Auto Body. “Be cautious of your surroundings and be a defensive driver. But if you are in a collision, you just have to be prepared and, and be cautious. That’s the main point.”

The advice from MDOT is to use high beams, when no traffic is approaching, to illuminate the eyes of deer near the road.