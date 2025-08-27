Defense presents its side in Buckhalter’s murder trial in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The defense is presenting its side in a Columbus murder trial.

The state rested its case in the trial of Israel Buckhalter this morning, on August 27, after calling witnesses and presenting evidence yesterday, August 26.

Buckhalter is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2020 shooting death of his cousin Desi Shepherd.

His attorneys will have a chance to make his case.

Buckhalter’s first trial in May of last year ended in a mistrial.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.