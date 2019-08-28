Defense Secretary and Joint Chiefs chairman speak to reporters

Taylor Swift on “Lover” and haters

The 10-time Grammy-winner – the highest-paid celebrity on the planet – opens up about songwriting, family, critics, the sale of her back catalog, and the quality of forgiveness

Aug 25

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Swift is also the world’s highest-paid celebrity, and her recent earnings far surpassed other singers’

1H ago

screen-shot-2019-08-28-at-11-29-50-am.png

Conway responds to Swift with “You Need To Calm Down”

“If you say it on the street, that’s a knockout / If you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out,” Conway sang on live TV

1H ago

0828-ctm-thenewsupers-cissebarry.jpg

Glamour introduces new supermodels, all size 12 and above

Model Seynabou Cissé and Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the issue

2H ago

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones to leave “Saturday Night Live” after 5 seasons

It looks like the “SNL” standout will have her weekends free from now on

3H ago

