Delta State University announces new Bachelor of Science in Second Ed.

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WCBI) – Delta State University announces a new Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education program.

The university made the announcement earlier on Monday, January 27.

The program was approved at the December State Board meeting of the Mississippi Department of Education.

The BSSE program was designed to address the growing need for qualified secondary educators.

Students enrolled in the program can expect rigorous coursework paired with practical teaching experience to successfully equip them with the knowledge to succeed in the classroom.

The BSSE program will begin enrolling students after a mandatory 30-day implementation period

For more information about the program and enrollment, please visit Delta State University’s website at deltastate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X