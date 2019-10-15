Democrats face off for fourth round of debates

Twelve Democratic presidential candidates take the stage Tuesday in Westerville, Ohio, for their fourth presidential debate, co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN. The ten who qualified for the third debate, plus billionaire Tom Steyer and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, have also reached the more aggressive threshold for the debate, which required reaching at least 2% in four qualifying polls and raising funds from 130,000 unique donors. - Advertisement - Candidates will likely be pressed on a number of hot button issues currently facing the Trump White House since their last meeting — including the president’s pressuring Ukraine to probe current 2020 contender and former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as the latest developments in Syria. Watch CBSN for live coverage following the debate.

Biden set to take stage amid ongoing personal controversy Since the last debate, Biden, to his dismay, landed a starring role in the political drama of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump. 2020 Democratic Primary Debates More More in 2020 Democratic Primary Debates While he’ll likely continue to aim to pitch his more moderate plans as more realistic than those of his Democratic rivals, it is nearly certain he’ll be asked about the central narrative of what Trump wanted the Ukraine government to investigate — Hunter Biden’s position with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, which he accepted while his father was running U.S. policy in Ukraine and trying to root out corruption. Over the past three weeks, Biden has responded to Mr. Trump’s unproven claims of Biden family corruption by declaring they have no merit because there is “zero” evidence of wrongdoing. But late on Sunday in Altoona, Iowa, Biden told reporters that if he wins the presidency, his family members will not work in foreign companies. This change comes after his son, Hunter, released a statement through his lawyer earlier Sunday morning stating that if his father wins the White House he would stop working for foreign companies. Biden told reporters that this was Hunter Biden’s decision alone. Asked by CBS News why Hunter could not continue in the role if there were no conflict of interest, Biden stood by his son. “He could,” he said in part. — Bo Erickson

What will the candidates say on Syria? Lawmakers of both parties are working on a resolution to “overturn” President Trump’s decision to quickly withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, which has imperiled the Kurdish allies who have largely borne the burden of the fight against ISIS. It’s a topic that will almost certainly come up in Ohio Tuesday night. Here are some points the candidates may be asked about. Stance on U.S. troops in Syria

Negotiating with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, the NATO ally who is attacking Kurdish allies

Preventing Russia and Iran from filling the power vacuum

What’s the next move and the ultimate goal?