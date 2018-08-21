Dennis Man Accused of Using His Car as a Weapon

DENNIS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tishomingo County man is accused of using his vehicle as a weapon during a dispute.

Earl Wayne “Robbie” Robinson, 46, faces aggravated assault- manifesting extreme indifference to human life charges.

- Advertisement -

According to Tishomingo County Sheriff, John Daughtery, deputies were called to the Southern Variety Grocery store parking lot, in Dennis on Saturday.

When deputies got there, they learned the suspect rammed his car into another car, with a woman inside.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect is also accused of hitting other vehicles in the parking lot during the argument. The woman involved in the altercation and Robinson know each other, but were not in a relationship.

Robinson’s bond was set at $100,000 in Justice court.

He remains in custody at the Tishomingo County jail.