Dense fog Friday night before severe storm risk Saturday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An active weather day is expected Saturday, but calmer weather moves in Sunday into early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of dense fog are possible through the overnight hours, so take it easy and remember to use low beams.

SATURDAY: Fog could stick around through daybreak for some, but it should dissipate and leave a generally cloudy sky with temperatures rising through the middle and upper 60s. Initially dry weather will give way to strong/severe storms developing into the state after lunch. Active, severe weather could begin in the coverage area (near I-55) as early as 2 PM…and the risk will spread across the entire area through the afternoon & evening hours.

BOTTOM LINE: Not every storm will be severe, but the atmosphere is primed for allowing several storms to produce threats for hail, wind, and tornadoes. While a risk will exist from 2 PM to midnight, it won’t be storming the entire time. Have a way to get watches and warnings, and know what to do if your area comes under a tornado warning.

SUNDAY: Saturday’s storms will be out, leaving gradually clearing conditions by afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Mild air sticks around through Tuesday, but colder air eventually returns to star the new year. Highs will drop into the 50s Wed-Fri.