Departing from the cold

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold air is being replaced! A warming trend begins tomorrow carrying us through the weekend. Rain chances arrive Thursday.



TONIGHT: One final night of low temperatures in the 20s. Skies will be mostly clear, expect morning frost.

WEDNESDAY: The morning will begin cold but we’ll warm to the 60s by the afternoon. With an ample amount of sunshine, it will be a nice day!

THURSDAY: Expect some peaks of sun with increasing clouds. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s. Southerly wind flow will help bring moisture into our area permitting a few spotty showers.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain will become more widespread Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Saturday looks a bit more clear but scattered showers remain in the forecast. Expecting New Year’s Day to be pleasant with temperatures topping out near 70 degrees!