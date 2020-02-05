Department of Justice opens investigation into four Mississippi prisons

Conditions in Mississippi prisons continue to be a concern at the state and federal level.

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Wednesday it’s opened an investigation into conditions of confinement in four Mississippi prisons, including the State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The other prisons under investigation include the Mississippi Correctional Institute, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

The investigation will focus on whether MDOC fails to adequately protect prisoners from harm from other inmates or suicide.

It will also look to see if prisoners have access to mental health care.

The investigation will be done under the Civil Rights Institutionalized Persons Act.