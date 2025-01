Department of Transportation prepares for incoming winter weather

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are preparing roads in South Mississippi for winter weather.

A convoy of trucks was spreading salt brine across Interstate 10 today, January 20, along with other major roads and bridges in Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock Counties.

The National Weather Service said places like Biloxi and Gulfport could see two to four inches of snow tomorrow, January 21.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.