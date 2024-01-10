‘Deplorable’ conditions: Child neglect arrests made in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were arrested after three children were found living in what Sheriff Greg Pollan called “deplorable” living conditions.

Eric Kellum and Elizabeth Herbert were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and three counts of child neglect.

Calhoun County deputies were serving a search warrant on Monday at a home on County Road 424, near Derma, when they made the gruesome discovery.

Deputies seized ecstasy during the search.

All three of the children were under the age of six.

Pollan told WCBI it was some of the worst living conditions he had ever seen at a home.

The case remained under investigation.

