Dept. of Health gears up to redistribute Johnson and Johnson vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is ready to reinitiate the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

This comes after an announcement from the CDC last Friday encouraging states to begin redistributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, there have only been 15 cases in the nation associated with a health risk involving the J&J vaccine out of the near 7 million doses that have been administered so far.

The CDC said patients should be well informed of the risk before choosing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Right now, about 1.9 out of every one million women under the age of 50 are at risk of health complications associated with the J&J vaccine.

The risk of death or serious illness from coronavirus is 1.9 out of every one thousand people.