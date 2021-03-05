Dept. of Homeland Security to help Crime Prevention Task Force

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes you have to ask for help.

That was the thought process for Lowndes County District 5 Supervisor Leroy Brooks when he wrote to the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security.

Brooks is chairman of the Crime Prevention Task Force in Columbus.

He said the city has experienced an increase in crime, especially random drive-by shootings.

Brooks said citizens are “unsettled” and he hopes the Department of Homeland Security along with the Department of Public Safety can help.

Both departments will soon meet with city and county leaders to discuss a plan of action.

Brooks said he wants those who may be thinking of committing similar crimes to know that there are other options.

“We want to say to some of those people that feel they are compelled to do that, that if you’re willing to change your life, you know, meet with some of us and let us look and see whether we can get you employed or something like that. But certainly, we can’t sit back and let you just terrorize the community,” said Brooks.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Columbus Crime Prevention Task Force, Brooks said you should call the Lowndes County Courthouse.