Deputies Adjusting The Way They Respond To Calls Due To COVID-19

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The coronavirus is changing the way Winston County deputies are answering calls.

When they arrive on scene, instead of going inside someone’s home, they may ask that person to step outside as they begin their investigation

- Advertisement -

Chief deputy Keith Alexander said deputies are also using hand sanitizer more frequently, as well as wearing safety gloves.

This is all in an effort to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

“We will respond like we always do, if you can call it in and say hey, get a deputy to call us because we need to talk to a deputy, do that, if not we will still respond to your house and we will treat you with all respect and keep doing what we always do,” said Alexander. “We’re here for the public and we’re going to keep you are safe and we want you to keep us safe.”

Alexander stresses the importance of residents following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to keep everyone safe and healthy.