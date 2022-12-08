Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County.

The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1.

Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.

Some grave markers were also reportedly taken.

If you have any information, you can call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers.

