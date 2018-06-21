Deputies donate $5,000 to brother in need

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is a team when it comes to working cases, but they’re also a family.

Recently, the department hosted a fundraiser for Deputy Harrison Hatcher and his family.

- Advertisement -

Hatcher’s daughter is getting treatment at Lebonheur Children’s hospital.

Thursday the Department was able to present more than $5,000 to the Hatcher family.

Hatcher says even though this is a tough time, he’s glad to know the community and the department have his back.

“It’s incredible because I’ve worked five and a half years in law enforcement and I’ve never experienced the type of comradery or family gathering that is here. I don’t know how else to put it. It’s been such a blessing for me and my family,” said Deputy Hatcher.

The sheriff’s department says they plan on doing another fundraiser in the future.