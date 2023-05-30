Deputies investigate homicide after finding man dead at Lee County home
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies continue to investigate a homicide.
70-year-old Randy Price was found dead at his County Road 1303 home on Sunday.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said the case is being worked as a homicide but did not reveal why that’s the case.
An autopsy is being done at the state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.
If you have any information about this homicide, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)841-9040.
