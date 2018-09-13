Deputies Looking for Drive in Hit and Run

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –One person was injured, and another is being sought after a Thursday night hit and run in Lowndes County.

At 7:19 P.M. the sheriff’s department and emergency crews were called to the intersection of William Roberts Road and Swedenburg Circle for a hit and run.

A 21 year old man was traveling east on William Roberts Road. on a bicycle when he was struck by a car.

The car left the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Lowndes County Airport, where he was then taken by helicopter to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

If you have any information on this incident call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 328-1136