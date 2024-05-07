Deputies make 3 more arrests in Derma Dollar General hold-up

DERMA, Miss. (WCBI) – Three more arrests were made in the hold-up of a Dollar General.

Isaiah Adams and Jasmine Watkins were both charged with armed robbery and disorderly conduct.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said a third arrest was made Monday afternoon. He was not releasing that person’s name at the time.

All of the suspects are from Greenwood.

The armed robbery happened in Derma last week.

Investigators said the suspects were accused of filling up two shopping carts with items from the store and walking out the door.

When the clerk confronted the group, Adams reportedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee.

Shermeka Murray and Lacamien Wright were arrested last week.

More charges were possible.

