Deputies make an arrest after a drive-by shooting in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made an arrest after a weekend shooting.

24-year-old Jalen Brewer was charged with drive-by shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened on Sunday, July 13, in Artesia.

Investigators believe there was an argument between Brewer and the victim over money.

No injuries were reported.

The gunfire damaged a home and a vehicle.

Brewer remains in the Lowndes County jail.

