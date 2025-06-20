Deputies make an arrest after a reported theft in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – Pickens County deputies make a theft arrest after alert neighbors call law enforcement.

40-year-old David Perry, of Vestavia, was charged with two counts of breaking into a vehicle, theft of property second and fourth degree, and criminal trespass.

Deputies were first alerted to a suspicious man knocking on doors in the Zion community on Tuesday, but he was not found.

On Wednesday, there was a report of a man attempting to break into vehicles and a home on Old Highway 82.

Gordo police took him into custody.

A search of Perry’s nearby vehicle found an AR-15 and stolen property.

He remains in the Pickens County jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X