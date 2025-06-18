Deputies make an arrest after a theft in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home surveillance cameras help Clay County deputies make a theft arrest.

31-year-old Christopher Sallings, of Columbus, was charged with grand larceny.

He’s accused of taking several items from under a carport.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said video surveillance helped identify Sallings and recover the stolen property.

Another arrest is possible in the ongoing investigation.

Sallings was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.