Deputies make an arrest after a theft in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home surveillance cameras help Clay County deputies make a theft arrest.
31-year-old Christopher Sallings, of Columbus, was charged with grand larceny.
He’s accused of taking several items from under a carport.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said video surveillance helped identify Sallings and recover the stolen property.
Another arrest is possible in the ongoing investigation.
Sallings was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.