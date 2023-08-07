Deputies make drug arrest after serving search warrant at home in Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation led the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit to a large stash of drugs and money.

On Thursday, deputies and agents served a search warrant at a home in Verona.

Inside, they reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, THC wax, and marijuana.

They also found more than $5,000 in cash.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathanial James Ruff.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, THC wax, and marijuana.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said information from the public helped make the investigation a success.

“Part of this investigation was the community working with us and calling over concerns and some suspicious activity. One day led to another and eventually, it turned into this. The community, if they have some information, they need to contact us and let us know and we will take that information and run with it,” said Johnson.

Ruff’s bond was set at $150,000.

