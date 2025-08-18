Deputies prevent possible escape attempt in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies believe they were able to stop an escape attempt.

The detention center alerted the sheriff’s department about the plan on August 14.

Now, 48-year-old Mark Montgomery, of Greenville, and Christina Willis have both been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators talked with witnesses and gathered information about the plot before making the arrests.

Willis was being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center on federal charges.

Bond for Montgomery was set at $50,000.

Willis is being held pending a bond hearing.

