Deputies reportedly find 10 dead dogs on man’s property

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County man was accused of abusing dogs after 10 K9s were found dead.

47-year-old Terry Pegues was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty.

Lafayette County investigators say deputies were called to County Road 418 this past Sunday about possible animal cruelty.

Law enforcement found 20 animals in need of veterinarian care, including some that were very malnourished.

A search of the property also found the deceased animals.

Bond for Pegues was set at $75,000, as the investigation continues.

