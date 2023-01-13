Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School.

Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base cleared New Hope and West Lowndes.

Columbus High was also determined not to have a threat by law enforcement.

Hawkins said the phone number used to make the threats was from out of state.

No arrest has been made but the investigation is continuing.

