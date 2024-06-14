Deputies respond to shots fired in Artesia

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle was damaged after a shooting in Artesia.

The gunfire happened on Front Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were called about shots fired and found nearly 20 shell casings.

No witnesses have come forward to help in the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app to anonymously give information to law enforcement.

