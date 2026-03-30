Deputies respond to two deadly shootings in Attala Co.

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies in Attala County responded to two deadly shootings Sunday afternoon, about four miles apart.

Around 1:40 pm, investigators found 67-year-old Tim Lawrence shot and killed on County Road 1107.

Tips later led deputies to a suspect believed to be riding in a gray GM truck…

About two hours later, deputies were called to County Road 1141, where that same truck was found wrecked.

The driver, 46-year-old Jeffery Mallet Jr., had been shot and later died at the hospital.

A large manhunt followed, involving multiple agencies, drones, checkpoints, and a Highway Patrol helicopter.

Authorities say the suspect, 41-year-old Chris Hughes, was later shot by a homeowner after trying to enter a residence.

Hughes was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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