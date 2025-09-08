Deputies search for a shooting suspect in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Union County deputies are searching for a gunman after a person was shot inside a home.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 1500 block of County Road 478. That is in the Punkin Center Community.

Deputies found dozens of shell casings at the scene when they arrived.

The home was also damaged by several bullets.

A white vehicle, possibly an SUV, was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

The suspect is wanted for shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault.

If you have any information, call the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, or use the P3 Tips app.

