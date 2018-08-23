Deputies searching for brothers after Union County chase & shooting

UNION COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A manhunt for two suspects involved in a shootout with a sheriff’s deputy is underway in Union County.

Deputies say they’re searching for Jeremey and Timothy Rooker.

It all started around 10 Thursday morning, when a Union County Deputy tried to stop an SUV.

The driver sped off, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The SUV, with DeSoto County tags, overturned at a curve on County Road 102.

“One of them came out, with what appears, looked like some type of sawed off shotgun, the deputy fired his weapon. One was taken into custody at the scene, here,” said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.

The passenger in the suspects car said two white men fled on foot.

Meanwhile, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation processed the scene, and law officers from the city of New Albany, Pontotoc County, Union County EMA, DeSoto County and the Mississippi Highway Patrol canvassed the area, looking for the two men.

“Our role is to assist the sheriff’s department and provide all resources we can through Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

We are going to continue to be here and investigate this case until it’s complete,” said MHP MSGT. Ray Hall.

As authorities searched for the suspects there was also a law enforcement presence at the nearest school.

Ingomar Attendance Center cancelled all after school activities as part of a precautionary and safety measure.

Sheriff Edwards says his deputy wasn’t hurt and he encouraged residents in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious.

“Evidently they’re dangerous,” Sheriff Edwards said.

Authorities encourage people living in the area of County Road 102 to keep their doors locked and not to leave keys inside their cars.