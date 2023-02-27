Deputies seize large amount of drugs from Tishomingo County home

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A search of a home in the small Tishomingo town of Burnsville led to the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a warrant to search a home in Burnsville.

Their search reportedly turned up just over three pounds of Methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, 69 dosage units of Lortab, and morphine, along with two stolen firearms and over $6,000 in cash.

Deputies and agents arrested Damian Gruenberg was arrested. He is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Trafficking of Lortab, Possession of Heroin with intent to distribute, Felony Possession of Morphine, and Trafficking in Stolen Firearms.

Gruenberg also had outstanding felony warrants in Alabama.

His bond is set at $150,000, and he is currently in the Tishomingo County Jail.

The investigation is still open, and more arrests are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter