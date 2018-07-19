Deputy AG who oversees Mueller investigation: Russian indictments are “good thing”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, said Thursday that it’s a “good thing” the 12 Russians were indicted for meddling, despite that they can’t be extradited and prosecuted. “Defendants may one day face trial,” Rosenstein said at the Aspen Security Forum. “Don’t underestimate resolve of American law enforcement.”

Last week, Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russians accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The indictment stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and any Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Rosenstein said Thursday “people who thought they were safely under the protection of foreign governments when they committed crimes against America sometimes later find themselves in federal prisons.”