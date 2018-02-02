Deputy Hit, Three Arrested Following Chase

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo County deputy is hit by a vehicle and at least three people are arrested after a chase through two counties.

The pursuit started in Alcorn County and ended on County Road 302 in Tishomingo County on Thursday.

Tishomingo County investigators say, as a deputy went to open the driver’s side door, he was hit.

That’s when Tishomingo deputies shot at the vehicle. It came to a stop a short distance later.

Deputies say a passenger in the car was injured and taken to a Tupelo hospital.

The driver escaped into the woods.

Today, February 2, three people were arrested in Burnsville in connection with the case.

The deputy has some bruising and scratches but will recover.

More information is expected to be released next week.