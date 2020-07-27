Deputy Wilbanks shares message with others via social media

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in the accident shares a message to everyone through social media.

Deputy Wilbanks posted a photo, of himself in the hospital bed. He says quote “I can’t reply to everyone but M 17 is all that matters. I love you buddy” M 17 is the badge number for Deputy Pickle, who was killed in the Saturday night accident.

Deputy Wilbanks suffered a skull fracture, along with leg and ankle injuries, but is expected to fully recover and be back on the job as soon as possible.

Wilbanks is also a team leader on the SWAT Team and was featured recently in a story about the armored vehicle the sheriff department purchased.