DEQ, Starkville Fire Department investigating gas spill

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Federal, State and local response teams are all heading to Starkville to investigate a major gas spill.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says a resident notified the agency of what appeared to be gas in a ditch near Highway 12 West and Airport Road.

MEMA says it appears close to 10,000 gallons of gas may have leaked into the ditch over the past two and a half weeks.

Officials with Sprint Mart say they have discovered that one of their underground tanks is leaking and have already ordered repairs.

Emergency Officials say the leak poses no immediate danger to residents.