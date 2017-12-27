Derma Man Jailed For Business Burglary

CALHOUN COUNTY (WCBI) -It wasn’t Santa and his reindeer walking through a Derma backyard Christmas Eve. It was Calhoun County Deputies with a search warrant.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says 27 year old Gene Ruth is now jailed on a commercial burglary charges after that warrant linked him to a stolen ATV. A follow up warrant uncovered more items taken from an August burglary in Derma. Pollan adds he expects the case to expand to cover even more break ins in the region. Ruth also faces a marijuana and methamphetamine charge on top of the theft cases.