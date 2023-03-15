DeSoto Co. man arrested for burglarizing commercial building in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A DeSoto County man finds himself in legal trouble ways away from home.
Monday, Tupelo Police were called to North Gloster Street for a burglary of a commercial building.
During the investigation, they were able to get a description of the stolen property and other evidence.
A few hours later, they located a suspect, and reportedly recovered some of the property that was reported stolen.
Officers arrested James Carter of Walls, Mississippi. He is charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.
Carter’s bond is set at $25,000.
