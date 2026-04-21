DeSoto woman enters plea agreement following welfare fraud investigation

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A DeSoto County woman has entered a plea agreement following a welfare fraud investigation.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services began an investigation into Kayla Smith after suspected fraud of public assistance benefits.

The investigation determined the Smith improperly received over $37,000 in Childcare Payments Programs by not accurately reporting her household income.

Smith was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay over $39,000 in fines, fees, and restitution.

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