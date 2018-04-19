More Details In The Monroe County Shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County teen is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and Shooting into a Vehicle, after a Wednesday night shooting.

One man was injured and taken to the hospital, after numerous shots were fired around 10 last night.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says this is second shooting since last week in Monroe County.

Monroe County deputies responded to a shots fired call at this home on Highway 6 near Metts Road in Nettleton, Wednesday night.

The accused shooter is 17-year old Jadon Strickland.

“There was a lot of turmoil going on. Of course, we put the case together, what had happened, these people had been arguing all day long about a domestic problem, so they had been up in the country, all of them together and they were arguing,” says Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

Cantrell says before this shooting, there had been another incident at a different location.

He believes gunfire was involved there too.

The sheriff says he thinks that’s what caused Strickland to open fire on a vehicle with four people inside.

“I think he thought they were coming down to maybe get him back and so when they came in front of his house, he just actually shot at the car and hit the car one time. We found a bullet hole and the gun jammed after he shot three or four times.”

The sheriff says the vehicle wrecked down the road, and Strickland started firing more shots.

“Then, he pulls out an AR when these people are getting out of the car and he shoots at them. We pick up twelve casings of bullets where the gun was fired and it actually hit one person, Ynettie Brunson.”

The victim was hit in the hip area and investigators believe he is going to be fine.

Cantrell says Strickland is fortunate that he’s not looking at a murder charge.

“It was bad, but it could have been worse, you know, someone could have been killed and this is a prime example, you don’t take the law into your own hands because you end up in a lot of trouble. This young man, he is 17-years old, we’re going to handle him as an adult.”

The sheriff says Strickland faces between 20 to 25 years if he is convicted.

He also says Strickland could be facing more charges.