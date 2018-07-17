More Details on Noxubee County Report From MDE (Part 2)

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Schools face the possibility of a takeover by the state department of education.

In a 200 page report, MDE lays out a long list of alleged deficiencies in the District.

To continue from part 1 of the details, we go to pages 4-7 of the summarized report.

We start with school attendance.

It is required that every school completes 180 days of class for all students.

If you look at the report, auditors were unable to verify Noxubee County completed those days.

To expand on that, every school day is required to have 330 minutes of instruction, and auditors were unable to verify that, as well.

The district also failed to ensure all students at the Noxubee High School met graduation requirements.

MDE attempted twice to get this information but was met with no compliance.

What’s more, according to the report, is the school district allowed 22 students from Noxubee High to graduate, even though they failed to achieve a passing score.

All four cafeterias failed to comply with requirements for child nutrition.

The district failed to produce documents of food production records, and they improperly borrowed USDA Child Nutrition Funds.

The district failed to provide all students access to current texbooks, with some reportedly being around 20-years-old.

Not only that, the district is giving out student handbooks from 2 years ago, which is against the law.

To transportation, not only did the district fail to perform quarterly inspection of buses but it seems as though not every bus driver was licensed to drive the bus to begin with.

In total, MDE found 128 safety deficiencies within the Noxubee County School District.

Again, an emergency meeting is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Jackson, and we hope to be there to bring you the latest after the district answers to these reports.

