More details on Noxubee County report from MDE (Part 1)

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education released a report Tuesday including a list of grievances, 200 pages long, for the Noxubee County School District.

A special meeting was called in Jackson, to look at the problems and talk about what’s next.

Topping the list of grievances is ‘Data Reporting,’ and here’s where it gets dicey.

According to MDE’s summary of findings, district staff members were asked by the superintendent and district leadership to falsify documents.

To go further in the report, the Superintendent “failed to provide educational leadership.”

The board, “failed to ensure that it provided proper governance and leadership.”

Moving on to another standard, it is unlawful for more than 5% of your teachers to teach out of their field. For example, means Math teachers can’t teach English, and History teachers can’t teach Latin.

Noxubee County apparently didn’t just go over that, they leaped over it.

30% of their teachers are teaching out of their field.

What’s worse is when you look in the report, you’ll see 30% of their teachers aren’t even licensed.

When it came time to evaluate the schools’ principals, the Superintendent used his own rating system, and the Education Department basically said he couldn’t do that.

In school attendance, Noxubee High School failed to report student absences as specified in the state law.

On top of that, they also failed to verify the accuracy of the transmission of enrollment, attendance, transportation, absenteeism, graduation, dropouts, and several more statistics.

That means there are no accurate numbers of how many students are really enrolled, in class, making a passing grade or even eligible to graduate.

For the remainder of the 7-page summary report, see part 2 of this report.

For the full report, click here.