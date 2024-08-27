Details on proposed new Jail presented to Lee County residents

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County residents got a chance to hear details for a proposed new jail.

Lee County Supervisors held the first public hearing regarding the plans for the Lee County Adult Detention Center.

Turnout was moderate, but the mood got heated at times.

Representatives for the architectural firm of Pryor and Morrow presented a number of different concepts for the detention center complex.

The current jail is 27 years old and can house just over 200 inmates.

It had a projected lifespan of 20 to 25 years and has been experiencing infrastructure issues.

The new facility would hold 504 inmates and supporters said it’s designed to last 40-plus years.

The proposed price tag is just north of $80 million.

