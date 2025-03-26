Details released regarding previous Noxubee manslaughter trial

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The District Attorney for the 16th Circuit Court District is releasing details about a Manslaughter trial this week in Noxubee County.

Tuesday, on March 25, a Noxubee County jury found Demarcqueis Clark guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Jemarcus Taylor.

District Attorney Scott Colom said an argument led to the gunfire that night in the parking lot of the Airport Food Mart.

That crime took place in December of 2019.

Colom says with only two witnesses to take the stand, the case was not a difficult one to try, but other factors came into play that delayed it getting to trial.

“Initially, there was some changes in the Public Defenders in Noxubee County, plus Demarcqueis Clark had a charge in Lowndes County, that he went to trial on, that he was actually acquitted on that charge. And, then, his lawyer that he hired unfortunately passed away, Jay Hurdle, and once that lawyer passed away, that caused another delay, and you know we only have court twice a year in Noxubee County, so that limits our ability to get these cases to trial,” said District Attorney of the 16th Circuit Court District, Scott Colom.

Demarcqueis Clark was sentenced to 15 years in prison for that shooting.

