Determination made solving this cold case possible

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A lot changes in 28 years.

The names and faces are different from those who originally took this case on nearly three decades ago.

And as the baton has passed, the determination to solve the crime has always been there.

“No crime remains unsolved,” said Scott Colom.

For family and friends, this could be the closure they have wanted for so long.

Police Chief Frank Nichols says the years of hard work have paid off.

“We’ve gone through a lot of peaks and valleys with this case,” said Chief Nichols.

District Attorney Scott Colom’s office will head the prosecution team.

“I think it’s a strong signal to the public and to people that commit crimes that we will never give up in a pursuit of justice and you can never rest for sure that you’re going to get away with it,” said Colom.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the continued efforts from the police department is what led to an arrest.

“I think it’s remarkable. It just proves the dedication of our Police Department and our officers who work the case from the beginning to now is an extremely long resolution. This is a testament to that whether it’s an old case a cold case, Whether a current case they work it to the very best of the abilities and they’re using all the resources that we can,” said Mayor Spruill.

Technology continues to expand and grow helping police investigations.

“We have things now that we never could’ve had back in 1990 and so now that we have these things available to us were using them and we’re doing all the things that we should be doing as we progress to keep Starkville a safe community,” said Mayor Spruill.

Bringing a close to a case that has haunted residents for years.

“I would say this is the biggest cold case that we’ve had to work here in Starkville. You know there are other cases out there that are cold cases but this one kind of jerked at the heartstrings of the people here in this community because who these Young ladies were so it was definitely you know big case, great day, historic day,” said Chief Nichols.

This is an on-going investigation. Police ask if you have any information to contact the Starkville Police Department.