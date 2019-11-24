Democrats express skepticism about Deval Patrick’s chances
“I don’t see what lane is empty,” former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan told CBS News
- Advertisement -
Nov 22
Deval Patrick on why he can “break through” crowded 2020 field
The former Massachusetts governor called the current field of Democrats “really talented,” but questioned if they could “pull the nation together”
Nov 14
Deval Patrick announces he is running for president
He starts far behind in a record-sized field that polling shows is now divided into two tiers — with the top tier consisting of Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg
Nov 14