Democrats express skepticism about Deval Patrick’s chances

“I don’t see what lane is empty,” former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan told CBS News

Nov 22

Deval Patrick on why he can “break through” crowded 2020 field

The former Massachusetts governor called the current field of Democrats “really talented,” but questioned if they could “pull the nation together”

Nov 14

Deval Patrick announces he is running for president

He starts far behind in a record-sized field that polling shows is now divided into two tiers — with the top tier consisting of Joe Biden​, Elizabeth Warren​, Bernie Sanders​ and Pete Buttigieg​

Nov 14

