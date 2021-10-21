Developers held groundbreaking ceremony in Starkville today

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville shoppers are ready to bag a deal after hearing the new stores scheduled to open next year.

Developers break ground today on the 30 million dollar project.

Triangle Crossing Shopping Center will have 92,000 square feet of retail space.

It will be located at the old Garan Manufacturing site on Highway 12.

Crews have been clearing the site for weeks before the groundbreaking.

Developers believe this shopping plaza will keep locals from going online and create more jobs in the process.

“If people have a choice where they can have that experience, that retail experience, of seeing the product, trying it on. They will be buying other things while they are in the shop, which is preferred. So, we’re gonna keep more sales in our community. In addition, people pick communities based on do they have the goods and amenities, that quality of life. Retail sales are a part of that quality of life,” said Mark Castleberry, developer.

Marshalls, Aldi, Pet Smart, Ulta, and Five Below are some of the stores that are expected locate at Triangle Crossing.

The opening is set for late next year.